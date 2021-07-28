The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

