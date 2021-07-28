Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

