Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter.

TSE RFP opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

