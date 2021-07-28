United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.