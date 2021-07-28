Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

