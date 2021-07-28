Twilio’s (TWLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $394.98 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $385.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $387.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

