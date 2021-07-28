Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Increases By 1,232.3%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.3% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

