FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Decreased by Analyst

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atico Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. M Partners analyst E. Perez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ATY stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$65.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

