ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE IS opened at $8.73 on Monday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

