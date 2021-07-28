EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

