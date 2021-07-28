EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.15.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.