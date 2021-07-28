Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

