BMO Capital Markets Raises Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $35.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $37.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,568. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

