Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.26 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.