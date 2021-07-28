FY2021 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

