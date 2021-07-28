Regions Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

