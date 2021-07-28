Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

ICHR opened at $46.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

