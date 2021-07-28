FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$77.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.70.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

