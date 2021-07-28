Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.