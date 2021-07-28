TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $4.68. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,618,534 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,304,000 after buying an additional 111,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after buying an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

