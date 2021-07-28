Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.