BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $284.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $297.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 959.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

