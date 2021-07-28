Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.