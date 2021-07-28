DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.95. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $463.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.