Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

DPSGY opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

