8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

