EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.66.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.