Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.48.

ORLY stock opened at $616.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.07.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

