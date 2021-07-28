Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Review

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 ARC Resources $847.67 million 0.00 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

