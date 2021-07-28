Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ARR opened at C$9.12 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22. The company has a current ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.81 million and a P/E ratio of -75.37.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

