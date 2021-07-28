Primis Financial (FRST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.