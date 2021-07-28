Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. Matson has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

