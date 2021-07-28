Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in July

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Scorpio Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.
About Scorpio Gold
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.