Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in July

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Scorpio Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

