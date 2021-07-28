Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,350 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.