Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,350 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

