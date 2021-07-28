Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price target on Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

