Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price target on Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.
Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.