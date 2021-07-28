Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

