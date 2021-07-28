Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$243.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$248.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$222.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 111.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.