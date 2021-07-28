Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million.
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$243.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$248.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$222.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 111.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.56%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
