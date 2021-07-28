HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.37. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

