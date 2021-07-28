MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

