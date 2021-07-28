Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

