WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

