Zacks: Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DZS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DZS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

