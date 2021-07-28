-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.