Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

ETR:SAX opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

