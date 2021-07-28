ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.80 ($11.53) on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

