Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.87 ($132.78).

FRA SY1 opened at €123.10 ($144.82) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €115.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

