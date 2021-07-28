Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €141.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.25 ($175.59).

Shares of ML opened at €135.50 ($159.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.87. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

