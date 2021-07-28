Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.