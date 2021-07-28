Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.