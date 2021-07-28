Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reduced by Piper Sandler

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for F5 Networks in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.62 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.57 on Monday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

