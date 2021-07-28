New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

